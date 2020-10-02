From three starts, Ares, a regular on the FIA European Rally Championship-counting Rally Islas Canarias over the years, has never finished outside the podium driving a Hyundai i20 R5.



He returns to the ERC on Rally Fafe Montelongo this weekend, one of the three Spaniards competing with Hyundai power. Surhayen Pernia and Francisco López are also crossing the border for their first taste of ERC action this season.