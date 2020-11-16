Spaniard Llarena, the ERC3/ERC3 Junior champion from 2019, scored a breakthrough overall podium on Rally Hungary earlier this month when he also finished second in ERC1 Junior to Grégoire Munster.



Ahead of Rally Islas Canarias, which takes place from November 26-28, the Rallye Team Spain Citroën C3 R5 driver said: “Canarias is a rally we have driven two times and for sure we will try to do or our best. I think we can do a good rally.”