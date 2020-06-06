Opel’s ERC Juniors

-

Opel’s factory-supported team began its FIA European Rally Championship adventure in 2014 and celebrated ERC3 Junior title success in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018. Here are 10 drivers who flew the official Opel flag.

Emil Bergkvist (Sweden)

Swede Bergkvist made the most of his ADAC Opel Rallye Cup prize drive – a season in ERC3 Junior in 2015 – by winning the European championship’s young driver title at the wheel of an ADAM R2 run by the ADAC Opel Rallye Junior Team.



Marijan Griebel (Germany)

Griebel was part of the ADAC Opel Rallye Junior Team for three seasons, claiming the ERC3 Junior crown in 2016 at team-mate Chris Ingram’s expense. Griebel’s prize was a drive in a Škoda Fabia R5 on that season’s Cyprus Rally. He finished a fine second in what was his debut in the European championship’s top level.



Jari Huttunen (Finland)

Huttunen’s prize for winning the ADAC Opel Rallye Cup in 2016 was a season in ERC3 Junior in 2017. He took a class victory in Poland but couldn’t stop team-mate Chris Ingram from taking the championship honours on Rally Liepāja.



Chris Ingram (Great Britain)

Ingram joined the ADAC Opel Rallye Junior Team for his third ERC3 Junior season in 2016. After losing out on the title to stablemate Marijan Griebel, Ingram went one better the following year when he beat team colleague Jari Huttunen to the crown.



Tom Kristensson (Sweden)

Kristensson followed in a long line of ADAC Opel Rallye Cup title winners by graduating to ERC3 Junior as his prize for claiming the one-make crown. Despite completing the 2018 season with back-to-back class victories, he had to settle for second place in the championship reckoning behind team-mate Mārtiņš Sesks.



Elias Lundberg (Sweden)

The last of the ADAC Opel Rallye Cup champions to receive an ERC3 Junior prize drive due to the programme’s competition, Lundberg scored a debut category podium on the Azores Rallye in 2019.



Tamara Molinaro (Italy)

Competing under the Opel Rallye Junior Team banner, the Italian contested the ERC3 Junior Championship in 2017, placing seventh in the division and winning the ERC Ladiess’ Trophy.



Grégoire Munster (Belgium)

The talented Belgian showed plenty of pace and potential driving for the ADAC Opel Rallye Junior Team in ERC3 Junior last season.



Mārtiņš Sesks (Latvia)

Sesks belied his lack of international experience by winning both the ERC3 and ERC3 Junior titles during a stellar 2018 European championship campaign in his Pirelli-equipped ADAM R2.



Julius Tannert (Germany)

Tannert stepped up to ERC3 Junior in 2015 and switched to the ADAC Opel Rallye Junior Team for 2016 as the ADAC Opel Rallye Cup winner. He finished fourth in the final table.

