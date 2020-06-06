ERC

Opel’s ERC Juniors

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Image credit: ERC

ByERC
6 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

-

Opel’s factory-supported team began its FIA European Rally Championship adventure in 2014 and celebrated ERC3 Junior title success in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018. Here are 10 drivers who flew the official Opel flag.

Emil Bergkvist (Sweden)
Swede Bergkvist made the most of his ADAC Opel Rallye Cup prize drive – a season in ERC3 Junior in 2015 – by winning the European championship’s young driver title at the wheel of an ADAM R2 run by the ADAC Opel Rallye Junior Team.

Marijan Griebel (Germany)
Griebel was part of the ADAC Opel Rallye Junior Team for three seasons, claiming the ERC3 Junior crown in 2016 at team-mate Chris Ingram’s expense. Griebel’s prize was a drive in a Škoda Fabia R5 on that season’s Cyprus Rally. He finished a fine second in what was his debut in the European championship’s top level.

Jari Huttunen (Finland)
Huttunen’s prize for winning the ADAC Opel Rallye Cup in 2016 was a season in ERC3 Junior in 2017. He took a class victory in Poland but couldn’t stop team-mate Chris Ingram from taking the championship honours on Rally Liepāja.

Chris Ingram (Great Britain)
Ingram joined the ADAC Opel Rallye Junior Team for his third ERC3 Junior season in 2016. After losing out on the title to stablemate Marijan Griebel, Ingram went one better the following year when he beat team colleague Jari Huttunen to the crown.

Tom Kristensson (Sweden)
Kristensson followed in a long line of ADAC Opel Rallye Cup title winners by graduating to ERC3 Junior as his prize for claiming the one-make crown. Despite completing the 2018 season with back-to-back class victories, he had to settle for second place in the championship reckoning behind team-mate Mārtiņš Sesks.

Elias Lundberg (Sweden)
The last of the ADAC Opel Rallye Cup champions to receive an ERC3 Junior prize drive due to the programme’s competition, Lundberg scored a debut category podium on the Azores Rallye in 2019.

Tamara Molinaro (Italy)
Competing under the Opel Rallye Junior Team banner, the Italian contested the ERC3 Junior Championship in 2017, placing seventh in the division and winning the ERC Ladiess’ Trophy.

Grégoire Munster (Belgium)
The talented Belgian showed plenty of pace and potential driving for the ADAC Opel Rallye Junior Team in ERC3 Junior last season.

Mārtiņš Sesks (Latvia)
Sesks belied his lack of international experience by winning both the ERC3 and ERC3 Junior titles during a stellar 2018 European championship campaign in his Pirelli-equipped ADAM R2.

Julius Tannert (Germany)
Tannert stepped up to ERC3 Junior in 2015 and switched to the ADAC Opel Rallye Junior Team for 2016 as the ADAC Opel Rallye Cup winner. He finished fourth in the final table.

ERC

Landa goes 4 it in ERC Junior

YESTERDAY AT 04:00

The post Opel’s ERC Juniors appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.

ERC

Lukyanuk: I can’t wait to start the ERC show

04/06/2020 AT 04:00
ERC

Breen, Lukyanuk next to star on ERC The Stage

03/06/2020 AT 04:00
Related Topics
ERC
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

ERC

Landa goes 4 it in ERC Junior

YESTERDAY AT 04:00
ERC

Lukyanuk: I can’t wait to start the ERC show

04/06/2020 AT 04:00
ERC

Breen, Lukyanuk next to star on ERC The Stage

03/06/2020 AT 04:00
ERC

Lappi’s five ERC wins revisited

02/06/2020 AT 04:00

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Rally Canaries

Highlights: ERC Rally Islas Canarias

00:03:54
Play Icon
Play Icon
ERC

KAJTO_LEG2_STE

00:02:32
Play Icon
Play Icon
ERC

BREEN SS10

00:01:02
Play Icon
Play Icon
ERC

KAJTO_LEG1_WEB

00:01:11
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Sheffield United, Wolves backed to finish in top four!

YESTERDAY AT 12:07
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Euro Papers: Man Utd join race for €50m former Arsenal flop

YESTERDAY AT 11:18
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Why exactly are Barca putting all their eggs in the Lautaro basket? - Euro Papers

03/06/2020 AT 13:44
Play Icon
Premier League

Chelsea agree deal to sign Alvaro Morata

19/07/2017 AT 16:31
Tour de France

Blazin’ Saddles: Who will win the Tour de France?

17/07/2017 AT 13:30
Formula 1

Russian Grand Prix: Bottas brilliant, Ferrari firing, Hamilton humbled

30/04/2017 AT 16:39
Play Icon
Tennis

Rackets Down, Hands Up - Tennis stars join Frances Tiafoe in protest video

02/06/2020 AT 07:44
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'Always more difficult to face Djokovic than Federer' - Toni Nadal

19/05/2020 AT 15:13
Play Icon
Play Icon
Australian Open

Fanatical For: Experience Novak Djokovic's victory alongside his die-hard fans

02/02/2020 AT 17:23
Play Icon
Tennis

Sharapova marches on in Stuttgart as Konta falls to Sevastova

27/04/2017 AT 14:34
Paris Masters

Andy Murray is among the five greatest tennis players of all time

03/11/2016 AT 18:35
Liga

Agent: Benitez has not been given 'ultimatum' by Real Madrid

16/12/2015 AT 10:41
View more

What's On (3)

Previous articleLanda goes 4 it in ERC Junior
Next articleRomanian fan jailed 7-1/2 years for attempted murder