Operation ERC 2020 in Rally2 car is underway for Czech hope

ERC3 runner-up Erik Cais is set for a step up to Rally2 level in the 2020 FIA European Rally Championship, with Jarek Orsák ready to continue his alliance with his younger compatriot through his Orsák Rallysport team.

Cais and Orsák have worked closely since the former's switch to rallying from downhill mountain bike racing in 2018.



“Together with Erik we are currently working with ACCR and sponsors to find the budget for next season so Erik can start again in the ERC, this time, however, with a more powerful [Rally2] specification car,” said Orsák. “I believe that we all will be able to fill the budget together so that Erik's career can continue and develop.”



Cais has form in Rally2 machinery, having finished runner-up on the Vančík Rallysprint Kopná in April, before claiming a strong P11 overall on Rallye du Var last month.

