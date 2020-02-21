Operation ERC for Germany’s Dinkel

Dominik Dinkel has chosen the FIA ERC1 Junior Championship for 2020 in order to “improve his skills” against “very high” competition at Rally2 level.

German talent Dinkel, 27, will drive a ŠKODA Fabia R5 Evo for ROMO Motorsport alongside compatriot and long-term co-driver Christina Fürst. He will enjoy backing from sponsor Brose and mentor Michael Stoschek, who have supported his rallying since 2012.



He is planning to contest all six ERC1 Junior rounds, starting with next month’s Azores Rallye and culminating in August’s Barum Czech Rally Zlín, the only ERC event of which he has previous experience, albeit in a Rally4 (formerly R2) car five years ago.



Choose ERC

“I choose ERC because it will have the best competition at Rally2 (R5) level and all the rallies are very special and difficult,” said Dinkel, who began competing as an 18-year-old. “I hope we learn a lot this year, every rally has its own character and I will improve my driving skills on every surface. All is new for us but I hope to learn and improve step by step.”



Choose competition

Dinkel will take on some of Europe’s best young drivers in Rally2 cars, such as Irish hope Callum Devine and Spain’s Efrén Llarena, who gets two ERC1 Junior prize drives for winning last season’s ERC3 Junior title. “A lot of very good drivers will take part in this championship, so the competition will be very high,” Dinkel acknowledged.



Choose national pride

By signing up for ERC duty, Dinkel will follow in the wheel tracks of compatriots Marijan Griebel and Fabian Kreim, who both excelled in ERC1 Junior with Griebel taking the title in 2017 and Kreim challenging for the crown the following year. He admits their success has been an inspiration: “I drove against these successful drivers in the last years and I fight against these guys,” explained Dinkel, whose father Michael and brothers Patrick and Marcel have also tried rallying for size.



ChooseŠKODA, choose ROMO, choose Fürst

Like Griebel and Kreim before him, Dinkel will drive a Rally2-specification ŠKODA Fabia, albeit the Czech make’s latest-generation Evo model. ROMO Motorsport, which has ample ERC experience, will run the car with Christina Fürst co-driving, as she has done since 2016.



Choose a job

When he’s not competing, Dinkel, who was runner-up in the German Rally Championship (DRM) in 2017 and 2018, sells cars for the family business.



Choose where to watch Dominik Dinkel in 2020

Azores Rallye, 26-28 March; Rally Islas Canarias, 7-9 May; Rally Liepāja (Latvia), 29-31 May; 77th Rally Poland, 26-28 June; Rally di Roma Capitale (Italy), 24-26 July; Barum Czech Rally Zlín, 28-30 August.

