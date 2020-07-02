-

Erik Cais, Dennis Rådström and Adrienn Vogel continued their preparations for the 2020 FIA European Rally Championship season with a test in Czech Republic today.

The Orsák Rallysport trio were in action on the Barak test road between Vizovice and Loučka, which featured on the Barum Czech Rally Zlín route in 1980s and 1990s.



Cais, Rådström and Vogel (are due to contest the ERC season-opening Rally di Roma Capitale from 24-26 July. Before then, however, they are set to tackle the Czech championship Rally Bohemia 10-12 July.



Photo:Martin Husár

ERC Fourmaux tells ERC The Stage: I’ll be making my European championship debut with M-Sport in Rome YESTERDAY AT 17:30

The post Orsak trio get ready for ERC action appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.

ERC ERC Barum Czech Rally Zlin update YESTERDAY AT 13:00