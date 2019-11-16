OSCARO-backed ERC1 Junior driver Loubet takes world crown

ERC1 Junior graduate Pierre-Louis Loubet is the winner of the FIA World Rally Championship 2 category for 2019, narrowly beating three-time ERC champion Kajetan Kajetanowicz to top spot by three points.

Co-driven by Vincent Landais, Loubet impressed on two ERC1 Junior Championship appearances on the Azores Rallye and Rally Islas Canarias earlier this season with support from Team OSCARO. He was driving a ŠKODA Fabia R5 run by 2C Compétition.



Other ERC Junior graduates to impress during the season included the 2018 ERC1 Junior champion Nikolay Gryazin and ERC3 Junior graduate Fabio Andolfi. They finished fourth and fifth respectively.

