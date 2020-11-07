Newcomer Maior led the category after Friday evening’s opening superspecial and was also on form on stages two and three this morning with top-three times on both occasions.



However, the Napoca Rally Academy driver’s challenge came to an end on SS4, as he told ERC Radio’s Julian Porter.



“Unfortunately, on the stage four on a braking point we broke the driveshaft,” said the 22-year-old. “We can continue but we prefer not to destroy so much the car. We had two stages that were very good but this is motorsport and now we hope to restart tomorrow and continue to enjoy this amazing car.”



Of his performance prior to his retirement, Maior said: “We can improve because we like the car. We have an advantage because we know the stages from last year and this brings the confidence. It doesn’t look so good now but we try to go tomorrow to make good stages.”



Maior is being co-driven by his 19-year-old sister, Francesca.



Photo:Julian Porter/ERC Radio