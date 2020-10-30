The P1 Racing Fuels Podium Challenge, run for the first time during the 2019 ERC season finale in Hungary, continues on the Nyíregyháza-based event, round four of the 2020 FIA European Rally Championship, next week.

It rewards the top three finishes in ERC1 and ERC2 on each round with fuel vouchers that can be exchanged for P1 XR5 race fuel at subsequent events, helping competitors to further reduce the cost of competing.



Across both categories, the winning drivers receive 150 litres of fuel, while the second and third placed drivers receive 100L and 50L respectively. ClickHEREfor more information.