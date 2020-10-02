The P1 Racing Fuels Podium Challenge continues on Rally Fafe Montelongo this week when it will reward the top three finishes in ERC1 and ERC2 with fuel vouchers that can be exchanged for P1 XR5 race fuel at subsequent events, helping competitors to further reduce the cost of competing.
Across both categories, winning drivers will be entitled to 150 litres of fuel, while second and third placed drivers will receive 100L and 50L of the product respectively. Full challenge details are available by clickingHERE.
