P1 Racing Fuels Podium Challenge is go for ERC 2020!

The P1 Racing Fuels Podium Challenge will continue to reward successful competitors in the FIA European Rally Championship in 2020.

Run for the first time during the 2019 ERC season finale on Rally Hungary last November, the top three finishers on every ERC1 and ERC2 round will receive fuel vouchers that can be exchanged for P1 XR5 race fuel at subsequent events, thereby helping competitors to further reduce the cost of competing.

Across both categories, winning drivers will be entitled to 150 litres of fuel, while second and third placed drivers will receive 100L and 50L of the product respectively.

Full challenge details are available here: P1 Racing Fuels Podium Challenge rules.

