The P1 Racing Fuels Podium Challenge continued on the 55th Azores Rallye, round five of the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship, last weekend.

It rewards the top three finishers in ERC1 and ERC2 on all rounds of the championsip with fuel vouchers that can be exchanged for P1 XR5 race fuel at subsequent events, helping competitors to further reduce the cost of competing.



Across both categories, the winning drivers received 150 litres of fuel, while the second and third placed drivers received 100L and 50L respectively. This is a reminder of who won what.



ERC1:

1 Andreas Mikkelsen (NOR)/Elliott Edmondson (GBR) Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo: 150 litres

2 Dani Sordo (ESP)/Cándio Carrera (ESP) Hyundai i20 R5: 100 litres

3 Efrén Llarena (ESP)/Sara Fernández (ESP) Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo: 50 litres



ERC2:

1 Javier Pardo (ESP)/Adrián Pérez (ESP) Suzuki Swift R4lly S: 150 litres

2 Victor Cartier (FRA)/Fabien Craen (FRA) Toyota Yaris Rally2 Kit: 100 litres

3 Dmitry Feofanov (LVA)/Normunds Kokins (LVA) Suzuki Swift Rally2 Kit: 50 litres

