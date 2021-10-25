The 2021 P1 Racing Fuels Podium Challenge continued on Rally Hungary last weekend.

It rewards the top three finishers in ERC1 and ERC2 on all rounds of the championship with fuel vouchers that can be exchanged for P1 XR5 race fuel at subsequent events, helping competitors to further reduce the cost of competing.



Across both categories, the winning drivers received 150 litres of fuel, while the second and third placed drivers received 100L and 50L respectively. This is a reminder of who won what:



FIA ERC1:

1 Mads Østberg (NOR)/Torstein Eriksen (NOR) Citroën C3 Rally2: 150 litres

2 Miko Marczyk (POL)/Szymon Gospodarczyk (POL) Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo: 100 litres

3 András Hadik (HUN)/Krisztián Ketrész (HUN) Ford Fiesta Rally2: 50 litres



FIA ERC2:

1 Javier Pardo (ESP)/Adrián Pérez (ESP) Suzuki Swift R4lly S: 150 litres

2 Dmitry Feofanov (LVA)/Normunds Kokins (LVA) Suzuki Swift Rally2 Kit: 100 litres

3 Victor Cartier (FRA)/Fabien Craen (FRA) Toyota Yaris Rally2 Kit: 50 litres

