P1 Racing Fuels ready to support ERC Rally di Roma Capitale crews

P1 Racing Fuels, the FIA European Rally Championship’s Official Fuels Partner, is ready to support crews contesting the season-opening Rally di Roma Capitale from 24-26 July.

The specialist in high-performance fuels will offer high-quality fuels and service from its dedicated area within the refuel zones at the event service park in Fiuggi and Ceprano.

P1 Racing Fuels is taking orders for the following products:

*RON98: A fuel mandatory for ERC3 Junior competitors but not available from fuel stations in Italy (in Fiuggi). This fuel is accessible to all competitors (not only ERC3 Junior) at the same price.

*102Pro: A higher-performance fuel available at a special promotional price for Rally di Roma Capitale

*XR5: The top-level performance fuel from P1 Racing Fuels, developed for Rally2 (formerly R5) cars.

The deadline for placing fuel orders is Monday 13 July at 08h00 CET. And more information, including pricing details, order forms and terms and conditions can be found at this link:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSehKF0IBk8fMTLTZT_ec53VXI4yPI13HLLNF1-XSkjcBb0r0A/viewform?fbzx=5056609461598903915

Meanwhile, the P1 Racing Fuels Podium Challenge is confirmed for 2020. Run for the first time during the 2019 ERC season finale on Rally Hungary last November, the top three finishers on every ERC1 and ERC2 round will receive fuel vouchers that can be exchanged for P1 XR5 race fuel at subsequent events, thereby helping competitors to further reduce the cost of competing.

Across both categories, winning drivers will be entitled to 150 litres of fuel, while second and third placed drivers will receive 100L and 50L of the product respectively.

Full challenge details are available here: P1 Racing Fuels Podium Challenge rules.

