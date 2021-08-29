Jari Huttunen’s data gathering mission on Barum Czech Rally Zlín ended ahead of schedule after the Finn crashed out on the seventh stage of the FIA European Rally Championship qualifier.

Huttunen was making his debut for Team MRF Tyres and impressed with the fifth fastest time on Friday’s Qualifying Stage.



But after a day of tyre development and data gathering on Saturday alongside co-driver and fellow Finn Mikko Lukka, Huttunen’s Barum Czech Rally Zlín return was halted on SS7, the 18.86-kilometre Hošťálková test.



An off damaged the left-rear and engine of Huttunen’s Hyundai i20 R5. With insufficient time available to make repairs onsite, Team MRF Tyres was forced to retire Huttunen’s entry and will now switch its focus to round five of the ERC, the 55th Azores Rallye from September 16-18.



“We were enjoying Barum Czech Rally Zlín for Team MRF Tyres,” said Huttunen. “We were going through our plan to get more data for the tyre. Unfortunately, we crashed on SS7 and the damage was too great to repair onsite and we have to retire. Both Mikko and I are okay and want to get back behind the wheel. I feel bad for the team. The MRF Tyre was performing well to that point.”

ERC Sunday on ERC Barum Czech Rally Zlin 3 HOURS AGO

ERC Maior not thinking about ERC3 Junior win 9 HOURS AGO