M-Sport Poland has said the world debut of its Ford Fiesta Rally3 – the first car built to the FIA’s fun and accessible four-wheel-drive regulations – provided an opportunity to gain vital knowledge.
Ken Torn, the reigning ERC3/ERC3 Junior champion, drove the Fiesta Rally3 to 11th overall, 1.5s off the top 10, on the Finnish championship-counting O.K. Auto-Ralli earlier this month.
But as well as his high overall placing, Torn produced a number of notable stage performances to underline the pace and potential of the Fiesta Rally3 and the category in general.
These included a standout effort on the 14.37-kilometre fourth stage, which he completed just 18s down on a pacesetting Rally2 car.
M-Sport Poland said: “We’ve gained valuable experience which is the main thing as we continue to learn and develop the Fiesta Rally3.”
Rally3 cars on Pirelli tyres, including the Fiesta Rally3 from M-Sport, will be used as standard in the FIA ERC Junior Championship, which begins on 77th Rally Poland from June 18-20.
Photo:Taneli Niinimäki/AKK
