Pacesetting ERC cars set to top the 1000 mark in 2020

The number of Rally2 (R5) cars produced is set to reach the 1000 mark during 2020.

Prior to the 2020 season, 979 cars conforming to the FIA’s hugely successful category have been built since 2013.



During that time, R5 cars have scored a total of 45 FIA European Rally Championship victories starting with Kajetan Kajetanowicz’s success on Rally Poland in 2013 driving a Ford Fiesta R5.



In addition to Ford, through its rallying partner M-Sport, Citroën, Hyundai, Peugeot, ŠKODA and Volkswagen have either constructed or endorsed Rally2 category cars used on ERC events.



Craig Breen is pictured giving Peugeot's 208 T16 a debut victory on the 2014 Acropolis Rally, the second ERC win for an R5 car.

