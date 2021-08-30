Rising star Erik Cais has explained what caused the accident that wrecked his hopes of a first win in the FIA European Rally Championship yesterday.

Cais, 22, was a little more than 10 kilometres from the finish of Barum Czech Rally Zlín’s deciding Májová stage when he and co-driver Jindřiška Žáková went off the road in their Yacco ACCR Team Ford Fiesta Rally2, albeit without injury.



“It was a slippery place, there was a little straight into a right-five,” Cais said. “I was quite good on the braking but I expected there would be not so much slipppy and it slipped from the left rear and there was no way back. I hit something in the ditch and it broke the wheel and rolled one time and stayed on the side. It was a small mistake with a big impact and I apologise to everyone.”



He continued: “I hope we made Zlín proud and the Czech Republic proud on some stages and I want to thank all the fans and my team and my partners who are supporting me in these hard times. I feel a pain in my heart but now we have to focus on the Azores.”



Watch the videoHERE.

