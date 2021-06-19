Newcomer Sami Pajari heads ERC3 Junior on ORLEN 77th Rally Poland in his Pirelli-equipped Ford Fiesta Rally4 followed by Ola Jr Nore (Renault Clio Rally4) and Norbert Maior (Peugeot 208 Rally4).

Nick Loof is fourth with Martin László just behind in fifth. Kasper Kasari is sixth with fellow ERC3 Junior newcomer Daniel Polášek and Nikolai Landa next up.



Giovanni Benvenuto Baruffa withdrew, while a reported oil pressure issue led to Amaury Molle’s exit. Alejandro Cachón crashed heavily in his Rallye Team Spain Peugeot but was uninjured. Jean-Baptiste Franceschi suffered a succession of delays during the morning loop.



In the ERC3 classification, Pajari leads MICHELIN-equipped Peugeot driver Mathieu Franceschi followed by Nore, Pep Bassas and Maior.



There are 12 countries represented in ERC3 Junior to underline the championship’s international appeal.

