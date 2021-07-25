Spaniard Javier Pardo made it two wins out of two starts in the FIA ERC2 Championship, heading home Suzuki Motor Ibérica team-mate Joan Vinyes from Andorra on Rally di Roma Capitale.

After winning the opening gravel-basedAbarth Rally Cuprounds in Poland and Latvia, Dariusz Poloński completed a hat-trick of triumphs in the one-make series for the Abarth 124 rally on Pirelli tyres with the Pole also taking third place in ERC2.



Dmitry Feofanov took his Suzuki Swift Rally2 Kit to fourth on his first start on asphalt in the Japanese car, a spin and a puncture on the last day not denting the Latvian driver’s bid to keep his championship lead intact.



After an electrical issued hampered his progress on Saturday, Victor Cartier responded at the wheel of his self-built Toyota Yaris Rally2 Kit to finish fifth.



Roberto Gobbin was sixth and second in the Abarth Rally Cup. Csaba Juhász battled an overheating Mitsubishi Lancer to finish seventh as a puncture restricted Polish Subaru driver Michał Pryczek to eighth.

