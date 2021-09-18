Javier Pardo made it three wins from as many starts in the FIA ERC2 Championship with a dominant category triumph on the 55th Azores Rallye.

Driving a Suzuki Swift R4lly S for Suzuki Motor Ibérica, the Spaniard was always in control after starting the final day with an advantage of 3m37.1s alongside co-driver Adrián Perez, despite reporting a problem with a rear damper at the end of SS11 that prompted him to reduce his pace for the final two stages.



“It was a very good rally but this result is also for my co-driver and my team, they did a very good job.” Pardo said.



Victor Cartier shrugged off a water leak, pop-off valve issue and contact with a rock on SS11 to bring home his self-built Toyota Yaris Rally2 Kit in second position. The Frenchman’s exploits will be documented on theERC All Accessmagazine show, which is due to air on Eurosport 1 at 22h40 CET on Tuesday September 21.



Dmitry Feofanov settled for third place after he reported making “some mistakes” on SS7. The Latvia-based driver explained: “We lost a lot of time and after that we decided to not push a lot.”



After being slowed by a technical issued on day one, Joan Vinyes was back up to speed in his Suzuki Motor Ibérica entry and scored several stage wins on his way to fourth in class.

