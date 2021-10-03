Javier Pardo made it an ERC2 quadruple on Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras to edge ahead of Dmitry Feofanov in the battle to win the production-based title.

After a troubled opening morning when the young Spaniard admitted making an “idiot mistake”, Pardo soon got into his stride in his Suzuki Motor Ibérica-entered Swift R4lly S to pull ahead of team-mate Joan Vinyes.









His win alongside co-driver Adrián Perez was his fourth from four starts and underlined his obvious talent behind the wheel. “Yesterday was horrible, but today it was relaxed with beautiful stages. Thanks to the team for the perfect car. I am very happy for me but for the team to have two cars on the podium.”









Feofanov moved into third when Victor Cartier was forced to retire on SS10 with a broken fuel pump on his self-built Toyota Yaris Rally2 Kit but not before he won two stages on day one.

