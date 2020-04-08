Past ERC2 title contenders reunited

Confirmation that Zelindo Melegari will chase ERC2 success in the FIA European Rally Championship this year brings back memories of the Italian’s epic title fight with Tibor Érdi Jr in 2017.

Italian Melegari and Hungarian Érdi Jr fought for the showroom category three years ago with Érdi Jr just doing enough on the Rally Liepāja decider to claim top honours.



Poland’s Dariusz Polońksi and Russian Dmitry Feofanov have also announced their ERC2 plans for 2020 with Polońksi eligible for the prestigious Abarth Rally Cup.



Meanwhile, 2019 ERC2 champion Juan Carlos Alonso is stepping up to the top-tier ERC1 category in 2020, driving a ŠKODA Fabia R5.

