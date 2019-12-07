Pay close attention to Prague rallysprint entry ERC fans

The entry list for today’s TipCars Pražský Rallysprint provides a number of exciting talking points ahead of the 2020 FIA European Rally Championship season.

Taking place in the Czech capital Prague on 7 December, the event lists a number of notable entrants including:



Dominik Brož:ERC3 Junior regular will be hoping to end what has been, at times, a frustrating 2019 on a high.



Jan Černý:A winner in both ERC1 Junior and ERC3 Junior, Černý is a late replacement for Roman Odložilík, who took an ERC podium on Barum Czech Rally Zlín in 2010.



Grzegorz Grzyb:A podium finisher in the ERC in the past, the rapid Pole is working on securing a budget to return to European championship level in 2020.



Martin Koči:Having beaten Grzyb to the Slovokian title in 2019, Koči will be in action in his regular ŠKODA Slovakia Motorsport Fabia R5, albeit with new co-driver Igor Bacigál, who guided Ferenc Vincze to this year’s Hungarian championship and three stage wins on the ERC-counting Rally Hungary last month. Like Grzyb, Koči is not giving up on a future ERC return, providing funding can be found.



Filip Mareš:Following his ERC1 Junior title-winning season, Mareš – who is seeded number two to Koči – will be aiming to put on a show in his country’s capital city as he builds up to a full European championship assault in 2020.



Václav Pech:A stalwart of the ERC-counting Barum Czech Rally Zlín, the popular multi-national champion gets a first try in a Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 with co-driver Petr Uhel by his side after campaigning a Ford Fiesta R5 for several seasons.



Petr Semerád:Having impressed on a handful of ERC3 Junior rounds in 2019, rising star Semerád steps up to a top-class ŠKODA Fabia R5.



Vojtěch Štajf (pictured):The ACCR Czech Rally Team captain starts his first major event since he was injured in a crash on the Barum Czech Rally Zlín in August. It’s also his first start with Radim Kotlář following Veronika Havelková’s decision to call a temporary halt to her co-driving career as she prepares to become a mother next year.



Photo:Michal Vitovec

