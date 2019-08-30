Pech was at “maximum” prior to Zlin ERC retirement

Czech legend Václav Pech has admitted he could not have gone faster when the FIA European Rally Championship his homeland earlier this month.

Pech retired from fourth place on Barum Czech Rally Zlín after a driveshaft failed on his EuroOil – Invelt Team Ford Fiesta R5.



“I was very satisfied with the result, I was going on my maximum level,” Pech said. “I was happy with my position with these young guys [Chris Ingram and Filip Mareš] but I hope I will be faster than them.”

