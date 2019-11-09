Penalty no problem for charging Cais in ERC3

Erik Cais leads the ERC3 category by a commanding margin over Marijan Griebel, despite a fraught start to Saturday’s action on Rally Hungary.

The ex-downhill mountain bike champion reported a gearbox issue during Friday’s opening superspecial, which necessitated a replacement unit being fitted by his Orsák Rally Sport mechanics in service this morning.



They completed the change in 17 minutes but Cais left service two minutes late to earn a 20-second time penalty.



Undeterred, the Czech federation talent was a close second to Miklós Csomós when the Hungarian went off the road on SS4. That left Cais in a lead he’s held ever since as a puncture and gearbox issue slowed Griebel, who is second overnight.



ERC Ladies’ Trophy title rivals Ekaterina Stratieva and Nabila Tejpar are third and fourth respectively and just 20.2s apart. Griebel’s Toksport WRT team-mate Orhan Avcioglu went off the road on SS4.

