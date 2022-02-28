Pep Bassas is plotting a step up to the FIA European Rally Championship’s top tier in 2022.

After two seasons spent showcasing his talent in front-wheel-drive machinery, the Spaniard is set for a rise in status by swapping Peugeot 208 Rally4 for Škoda Fabia Rally2 power.



He will continue his promising career with top Portuguese squad The Racing Factory, which oversaw his 2021 ERC3 bid. Axel Coronado will continue to co-drive.



“I can only thank The Racing Factory for trusting 100 per cent in me,” said Bassas, whose late father Josep Bassas was a Spanish rallying legend. “Now it's time to work tirelessly to adapt to the new car.”



Bassas graduated to international level in the ERC for the 2020 season after winning the Beca Júnior R2 scholarship from Spanish ASN RFEDA. He took a breakthrough ERC3/ERC3 Junior victory on Rally Fafe Montelongo before winning three times in ERC3 last year, including in Fafe, following his move to The Racing Factory stable.



The 28-year-old is planning to announce his various sponsors and partners as well as revealing his car livery soon.



Meanwhile, the 2022 ERC season fires into life on Rally Serras de Fafe – Felgueiras – Cabreira e Boticas from March 11-13.

