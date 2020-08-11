Pep’s prepped: Bassas ready to continue ERC3 Junior adventure in Liepaja

-

Rallye Team Spain’s Pep Bassas makes his Rally Liepāja debut wary but ready for the challenge in store on the high-speed Latvian stages.

Fresh from finishing a standout second on his FIA ERC3 Junior Championship debut on Rally di Roma Capitale’s all-Tarmac route, Bassas will now switch his focus to gravel as he continues his international initiation alongside co-driver Axel Coronado.



“Axel and me are really looking forward to live our first experience in Rally Liepāja,” said the Pirelli-equipped Peugeot 208 Rally4 driver. “We are quite clear it’s going to be a big challenge for us, even more than Rally di Roma Capitale. We are not use to this kind of flat out gravel stages and with so many jumps. You have to be really confident to be fast in this rally.



“Our main target is to take as much points as we can for ERC3 Junior. We are in a good position after the first round, but the championship and the calendar is quite compacted so we can’t make any mistake.



“I only want to finish the rally and continue scoring points, the podium is not a priority for me this time. That’s what Rallye Team Spain expects from me in my first Rally Liepāja. Obviously, we have to push, but I don’t want to take too many risks.”

