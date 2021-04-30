Pep Bassas will continue his preparations for his 2021 ERC3 bid when Rali Terras d'Aboboreira opens the Portuguese championship this weekend.
A winner for Rallye Team Spain in ERC3 Junior last season, Bassas is mounting an outright ERC3 bid in the FIA European Rally Championship in a Peugeot 208 Rally4 co-driven by Axel Coronado and run by The Racing Factory.
Rali Terras d'Aboboreira is a counting round of the Peugeot Rally Cup Ibérica, which Bassas and Coronado are also contesting.
Meanwhile, a number of other ERC drivers are contesting Rali Terras d'Aboboreira and a summary of their performances will be published at FIAERC.com next week.
