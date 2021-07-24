Javier Pardo has continued where he left off on ORLEN 77th Rally Poland by leading ERC2 on Rally di Roma Capitale in his Suzuki Motor Ibérica-entered Swift Rally2 Kit.

The Spaniard heads his team-mate Joan Vinyes by 16.1s with Abarth Rally Cup pacesetter Dariusz Poloński in third.



Championship leader Dmitry Feofanov is fourth on his first outing on Tarmac in his Suzuki. Subaru driver Michał Pryczek is fifth ahead of Abarth Rally Cup driver Roberto Gobbin.



Csaba Juhász is seventh but an electrical issue dropped Victor Cartier’s Toyota Yaris Rally2 Kit into road mode during the afternoon to leave the Frenchman down in eighth.

