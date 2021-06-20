Spanish youngster Javier Pardo topped a highly competitive ERC2 category on his debut in the division with a strong performance for Suzuki Motor Ibérica on ORLEN 77th Rally Poland.

Dmitry Feofanov, in another Suzuki Swift R4lly S, started leg two in third but moved ahead of Victor Cartier when the young French engineer was slowed during the morning loop aboard his self-built Toyota Yaris Rally2 Kit.



Andorran veteran Joan Vinyes scored a brace of stage wins in the second Suzuki Motor Ibérica as the rally drew to a close.



Pole Michał Pryczek (Subaru Impreza) was fifth on his ERC2 debut, while compatriot Dariusz Poloński finished sixth as the Abarth Rally Cup winner.

