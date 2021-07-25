Jean-Baptiste Franceschi said his FIA ERC3 Junior victory on Rally di Roma Capitale owed plenty to his final-stage charge aboard his Pirelli-equipped Renault Clio Rally4.

Frenchman Franceschi started the closing loop of four stages trailing Alejandro Cachón by 5.3s and slipped even further behind after SS10. But he fought back on SS11 to move 0.6s of his Peugeot 208 Rally4-driving Spanish rival.



Cachón reclaimed top spot on the penultimate stage but he couldn’t maintain his 1.1s advantage and lost first place to Franceschi by 0.1s.



“It’s one of the smallest gaps in rally and for sure I am so, so happy,” said the Toksport WRT driver. “We gave everything in the last stage and it pays. It was not full risk but almost 100 per cent everywhere. I think it was the perfect stage because we were flat out everywhere and it was nice. I am happy for Toksport WRT and Renault Sport. We did a good job throughout the weekend. We didn’t have an easy weekend and we never gave up so this result means a lot. It’s so important for the championship and now we have to focus on the Barum Rally.”



Cachón, who was making his second ERC3 Junior start as his prize from Spanish ASN RFEDA for winning his national Junior crown in 2020, took the runner-up spot ahead of Finland’s Sami Pajari.

