Pirelli set for home ERC event

Tyre maker Pirelli, an Official Series Partner of the FIA European Rally Championship, has revealed the challenges faced on this week’s Rally di Roma Capitale and it how plans to overcome them.

Based in Milan, Pirelli supplies tyres to several ERC frontrunners including championship leader ŁukaszHabaj and Mārtiņš Sesks, who is taking up his second of two prize drives for winning the Pirelli-supported FIA ERC3 Junior Championship in 2018.



With challenging stages on slippery asphalt in warm summer temperatures, tyres must perform consistently on a wide variety of surfaces and be resistant to wear.



Pirelli will supply its P Zero RA asphalt tyres, which made a winning debut in the ERC on the last asphalt round, Rally Islas Canarias. They are available to four-wheel drive crews in the hard-compound RA5 and soft-compound RA7, together with the Cinturato RWA rain tyre. The hard RK5, soft RKW7 and wet RW are nominated for the ERC3 Junior Championship drivers to use.



Crews in four-wheel drive cars can use up to 18 tyres during the event. ERC3 Junior drivers are allowed to use a maximum of 12 tyres, to be chosen from 12 of the RK5 hard compound, six of the RKW7 soft compound and six of the RW rain tyre.



Terenzio Testoni, Pirelli's Rally Activity Manager: “As our home event and an important round of both the European and Italian championships, which showcases our capital city, Rally di Roma is always a highlight of the season for Pirelli. It’s set to be a long and closely-fought rally in hot conditions, making it a tough test for the tyres as always. We can also expect different types of asphalt, adding to the challenge. We’re equipping the vast majority of the field across a wide variety of cars and classes, including the brand new Ford Fiesta R5, seen in action in the ERC for the first time.”



As well as supplying all ERC3 Junior drivers as standard, Pirelli is also the exclusive tyre supplier to the new-for-2019 Abarth Rally Cup, which Andrea Nucita leads after three rounds.



Many of the top Italian championship contenders are also registered for ERC honours, including Pirelli-equipped Luca Rossetti, Simone Campedelli and Andrea Crugnola.

