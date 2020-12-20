A long-term supporter of the ERC as the exclusive tyre supplier to the FIA ERC3 Junior Championship, Pirelli will equip all ERC3 Junior Rally3 cars as standard from 2021, starting with the M-Sport Poland-built Ford Fiesta Rally3.



The Italian company is also supporting the ERC Junior and ERC3 Junior prize drives on offer to the 2020 champions.



Terenzio Testoni, Rally Activity Manager, Pirelli, said: “At Pirelli, we’ve always been extremely proud to support initiatives that promote the careers of young rally drivers, from the Pirelli Star Driver scheme to the recently-announced FIA Rally Star programme. As a result, we’re delighted to supply the brand-new ERC Junior category for Rally3 cars in the FIA European Rally Championship. This will enable talented champions of the future to take the next step up the career ladder, all the way towards the very top of the sport, which we also supply.”



Pirelli enjoyed a dominant ERC season in 2020 all titles won by drivers using Pirelli tyres including ERC1 (Alexey Lukyanuk), ERC2 (Tibor Érdi Jr), ERC3 (Ken Torn), ERC1 Junior (Oliver Solberg), ERC3 Junior (Ken Torn), Abarth Rally Cup (Andrea Mabellini), plus the FIA European Rally Championship for Teams (Rallye Team Spain).