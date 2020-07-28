Plenty of ERC firsts for ORLEN’s Polish champion Marczyk

-

Polish champion Miko Marczyk experienced plenty of firsts on Rally di Roma Capitale last weekend but drove without error to score useful points and gain precious knowledge in the FIA ERC1 Junior Championship.

Having switched to Sports Racing Technologies from Kresta Racing in the build-up to the event, Marczyk finished P10 overall and sixth in ERC1 Junior in his ORLEN Team entry.



“Maybe it was not the top position but after such a long break it was a good job we done because it was not possible for us to do something more,” said Marczyk, who is co-driven by Szymon Gospadarczyk. “But in the ERC1 Junior category, which is the most important for us, we took sixth place, which is not bad and we scored some points for the season.



“Also, we did all the distance of the rally, 200 kilometres, and now I know much more. It was my first time in this [Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo], my first time on this hard compound of Michelin tyres and it was my first time on such abrasive and grippy Tarmac, a lot of first times and we did not make any big mistakes.”

