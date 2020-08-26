Points and experience: Somaschini satisfied with ERC gravel debut

-

Rachele Somaschini made the most of the opportunity to tackle a high-speed gravel event for the first time when she placed P10 in the Pirelli-supported FIA ERC3 Junior Championship on Rally Liepāja.

Co-driven by fellow Italian Giulia Zanchetta, the FIA Women in Motorsport-supported driver had never driven her all-new Peugeot 208 Rally4 on a loose-surface event prior to Latvia’s round of the ERC.



Despite the enormity of the challenge, Somaschini drove without error.



“It was a tough race but we are happy to be at the finish,” she said. “We learn very much and we hope we have made a good job for next year.”



Rachele Somaschini’s race for breath (#CorrerePerUnRespiro)

Rachele Somaschini will use her first ERC adventure to raise awareness of cystic fibrosis, a condition affecting the lungs and digestive system that she suffers from, through her #CorrerePerUnRespiro (race for a breath) campaign.



The Italian Fondazione Ricerca Fibrosi Cistica ONLUS FFC (Foundation for Research on Cystic Fibrosis Onlus) promotes, selects and finances advanced research projects to improve the duration and quality of life of patients and to definitively defeat cystic fibrosis. Recognised by MIUR as a promoter of scientific research on the disease, it makes use of a network of 900 researchers and the work of over 140 delegations and support groups.



#CorrerePerUnRespiro (race for a breath) is an awareness campaign created by Rachele Somaschini that combines her passion for motorsport with what is most dear to her: raising awareness of cystic fibrosis and supporting its research.



Those who wish to make a donation and are able to can do so by bank transfer to:

Fondazione Ricerca Fibrosi Cistica ONLUS

IBAN IT 27E0 2008 1171 8000 1021 34939

Reference: #CorrerePerUnRespiro

