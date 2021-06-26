FIA European Rally Championship newcomer Ghjuvanni Rossi said has surprised after landing a Clio Trophy by Toksport WRT podium when the arrive-and-drive series began in Poland last week.

Frenchman Rossi finished second to Argentine Paulo Soria in a MICHELIN-equipped Renault Clio Rally5 run by Toksport WRT.



“It’s okay, we are happy to be on second place, it is a surprise for us but we were doing a solid rally,” Rossi said following his impressive performance on ORLEN 77th Rally Poland.

ERC Fernandez shows pace on ERC return AN HOUR AGO

ERC Potential shown but fire ends Landa’s Poland ERC3 Junior adventure early 2 HOURS AGO