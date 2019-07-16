Poland progress and Luxembourg win boost ERC Junior Munster

Grégoire Munster makes his Rally di Roma Capitale debut this week encouraged by his progress in Poland and boosted by a class victory on Rally Luxembourg recently.

Part of the ADAC Opel Rallye Junior Team, Munster was sixth in FIA ERC3 Junior on PZM 76th Rally Poland last month only for a mechanical failure to ground his Pirelli-equipped Opel ADAM R2 in the closing stages.



But he returns to his preferred Tarmac for the penultimate event of the season in a positive frame of mind.



“While our retirement in Poland was very disappointing, the rally was also an encouraging experience,” said Belgian Munster. “Rally di Roma Capitale obviously will be completely different, a tricky challenge on Tarmac which I know much better. After we finished fourth on the second round in Gran Canaria our goal in Italy will be to equal or even improve this result. I feel the whole ADAC Opel Rallye Junior Team and the ADAM R2 are capable of achieving this goal, even if the competition in ERC3 Junior is so incredibly tough.”

