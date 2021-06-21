Alexey Lukyanuk says winning ORLEN 77th Rally Poland was the perfect way to reward his Saintéloc Junior Team for their efforts to get him back on track in the FIA European Rally Championship.

The French squad had to ready a replacement Citroën C3 Rally2 – which needed to be transported by road from southern France – after the car Lukyanuk had planned to use was badly damaged during a testing crash on the Tuesday before the event.



After taking the lead on the penultimate stage of leg one, Lukyanuk and co-driver Alexey Lukyanuk never looked back to start their title challenge with an impressive victory.



“I’m feeling very good of course, fantastic, but I’m just happy for the team,” said the Russian afterwards. “It’s like a pay-off for their efforts to keep the things running [after the crash in testing] so of course big thanks for all they have done.”

ERC Big kilometres satisfy ERC Abarth winner Polonski 14 HOURS AGO

ERC Home hero Marczyk: First ERC podium like a dream 17 HOURS AGO