ORLEN 77th Rally Poland, the planned second round of the FIA European Rally Championship from June 18-20, is set to go back to where it began for its 100th anniversary event later this summer.

When Rally Poland first took place on July 23, 1921, six cars set out from Warsaw on a 576-kilometer route to the Białowieża forest and back to the capital of the Republic of Poland.









The winner was Tadeusz Heyne, one of the pioneers of the Polish automotive industry, who was behind the wheel of a Dodge.









Now tentative plans have been drawn up for Warsaw to host the final stage and ceremonial finish, as Michal Sikora, President of Polish Automobile and Motorcycle Federation, explained. “Our goal is to celebrate the 100thanniversary of Rally Poland in a unique way, however it can happen that not all of our plans will be feasible due to the COVID-19 pandemic.









“Special stages are different venues to stadiums or indoor arenas. This means that we face a very demanding challenge of keeping the event safe in terms of epidemic hazards. Safety of all involved parties is crucial for us. However, we hope the epidemiological situation will improve significantly by the middle of June and will allow us to hold the last special stage and the finish ceremony of the ORLEN 77thRally Poland in Warsaw.









“The event will begin in the picturesque city of Mikołajki, which has hosted the best world and European rally crews since 2005. Most of the stages will be held on fast and flowing Masurian gravel roads. The itinerary will also include spectacular head-to-head battles on Mikołajki Arena track, which is one of the very few rallying venues in the world. Rally HQ will be situated in the well-proven and convenient Gołebiewski Hotel.









“I have no doubts that the competition in the jubilee edition of ORLEN 77thRally Poland will be met with lively interest confirming Poland's elite position among the top10 countries where rallies are the most popular.”

