Pole position: the ERC champions from Poland

Polish success in the FIA European Rally Championship is widely known following Kajetan Kajetanowicz’s recent title treble.

But Kajetanowicz wasn’t the first Polish ERC champion as this visit to the archives attests.



First champion

Sobiesław Zasada took the crown in 1966 and 1967 before triumphing for a third time in 1971. He was also a runner-up three times and raced cars and bikes.



Ending a long wait

Krzysztof Hołowczyc brought more ERC silverware to Poland when he bagged the European title in 1997. Ten years later he became a member of the European Parliament.



Record-breaking treble

While drivers like Zasada and Italian Luca Rossetti have three ERC titles to their name, only Kajetan Kajetanowicz has won the crown three years in succession, a feat he achieved between 2015-2017 for the LOTOS Rally Team.



A class champion

Wojciech Chuchała is perhaps the forgotten Polish ERC champion – and that’s not to understate his achievement. Rather than claiming the overall crown, Chuchała took the ERC2 category by storm in 2016, taking top honours courtesy of five class wins.



A different kind of champion

Grand prix winner Robert Kubica tackled selected ERC events between 2013 and 2014 as he battled back from serious injury. He scored multiple stage bests and won the Internationale Jänner Rallye.



The vice champion

Dariusz Poloński battled for the inaugural Abarth Rally Cup, finishing runner-up to Andrea Nucita in the final order.



One who came close

Łukasz Habaj excelled throughout the 2019 season and narrowly lost out on the European crown in a final-round showdown in Hungary last November.



One for the future?

Miko Marczyk is the hot property of Polish rallying having taken his national title last season. Still only 24, ŠKODA-powered Marczyk graduates to the ERC for 2020 under the ORLEN Team banner.

