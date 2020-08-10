-

Miko Marczyk will turn to Sports Racing Technologies for an extra edge when Rally Liepāja hosts round two of the 2020 FIA European Rally Championship this week.

Polish champion Marczyk’s ORLEN Team entry is overseen by Latvia-based SRT, which has claimed three Rally Liepāja wins in the past and is ranked as one of Europe’s top preparation companies.



“Our team, SRT, is from Latvia and from the start of our test I will take more knowledge from them,” said Marczyk. “It’s the same on the Barum Rally with Kresta Racing. SRT has some advantage in Liepāja and I hope we can use it.”



Marczyk, who is co-driven by Szymon Gospadarczyk, is making his Rally Liepāja debut for what will be his fifth start on gravel.



“I haven’t got big experience on gravel rallies but I like to drive on gravel and my times are quite competitive and I hope we can have a good comparison with the other ERC1 Juniors,” said Marczyk. “From my perspective the roads in Latvia are really very exciting and interesting for me. It’s very fast gravel and usually on a wide road. Probably the starting position will be very important to have a clean line and good grip and traction to go.”

ERC Radstrom keen on ERC gravel 10 HOURS AGO

The post Polish champion Marczyk to count on SRT’s Liepaja expertise in ERC appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.

ERC ERC Q&A: Martins Sesks 16 HOURS AGO