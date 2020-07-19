Pollara up for more “beautiful” ERC appearances

-

Marco Pollara is open to more appearances in the FIA European Rally Championship this season.

The ACI Sport Italia driver has registered for the Pirelli-supported ERC3 Junior Championship on the upcoming Rally di Roma Capitale.



With the FIA Junior World Rally Championship not due to resume until September, Pollara is keen to keep busy



“Having won the Italian Junior championship in 2019, our main programme for 2020 is the Junior World Rally Championship,” said Pollara, who is co-driven by Maurizio Messina. “In fact, we are the crew of ACI Sport Italia and for this opportunity I want to thank my federation.



“Unfortunately, after the 10th place on Rally Sweden the programme had to stop due to COVID-19. With the JWRC we should start again in September [but] we have also registered for the ERC3 Junior Championship and after Roma we will see if it will be possible to be present at other races of this beautiful championship to gain more and more experience.”



Photo:M-Sport/FIA Junior World Rally Championship

