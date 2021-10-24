Dariusz Poloński celebrated capturing the Abarth Rally Cup on Rally Hungary by winning for a fifth time in 2021 after Martin Rada retired from the category lead when he went off on SS9 and damaged his car’s suspension.

But it was a nervy finish for the Polish driver after the electrical problem that struck on Saturday resurfaced during the closing loop and robbed him of vital power as the finish approach.



“We had a lot of issues from the Qualifying Stage with an electrical issue we couldn’t solve during the rally,” Poloński explained. “Yesterday evening we had to stop for a few minutes on the stage. The first half of the day the car was quite okay but on the long loop of four stages we had the same problem again and we could only continue with half power. But we are happy to be here because after yesterday we knew we could solve the problem with recovery and by restarting the engine, which worked to go but not to race.”



Roberto Gobbin finished second in class and fifth in FIA ERC2, one place behind Poloński.

