Dariusz Poloński is back in the race for a podium finish in both the Abarth Raly Cup and FIA European Rally Championship’s ERC2 category, while title rival Andrea Nucita continues to lead out front.

Nucita’s six-stage winning streak was broken by Poloński – who returned to the rally on Sunday after a transmission issue had halted his progress on the first leg – on the legendary Pindula test, on which the Pole went 12 seconds quicker.



Though Poloński holds second in the Abarth Rally Cup, he will likely have to settle for third in the overall ERC2 classification.



Juan Carlos Alonso is ahead of Poloński in second place, driving the only four-wheel drive car on an event that favours the rear-wheel drive Abarth 124 Rally machines.

The post Polonski back on track for ERC Abarth podium appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.