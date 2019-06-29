Polonski leads intense Abarth battle, Alonso ahead in ERC2

Dariusz Poloński and Andrea Nucita are separated by only 1.9s in their battle over Abarth Rally Cup honours on PZM 76th Rally Poland, while Juan Carlos Alonso built a lead in the FIA European Rally Championship’s ERC2 category.

Alonso heads the production category in his Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X, winning four of Saturday morning’s five stages.



The one time he was bested was by Abarth 124 driver Poloński (Rallytechnology), who took an ERC2 stage win on Paprotki.



That promoted Poloński to the lead of the Abarth Rally Cup class, and he began to pull away from title rival Nucita (Loran SRL).



However, he dropped time over the next two stages, with a small problem with the fuel injection leaving him down on power in left-handed corners.



Nucita closed up to only 1.9s behind over the next two stages, though admitted he struggled to keep pace with Poloński, who has home advantage this weekend.



“[It was] a big battle with Dariusz, he’s very fast on the stages,” said Nucita.



“I don’t have more speed, but I don’t know why. It’s me that needs checked, not the car!”



Mshari Althefiri is second in ERC2, mirroring his debut result from Rally Liepāja last month, and is 16.9s behind Alonso.



Poloński and Nucita are third and fourth in the combined ERC2 classification, with Dmitry Feofanov (Sporta Klubs Autostils Rally Team) only 8.9s behind Nucita in his Mitsubishi.



Zelindo Melegari (Neiksans Rallysport) completes the top five in ERC2.

