Polonski, Nucita prepare to take on home hero Nitiss in ERC Abarth Rally Cup

Having tamed the demanding all-asphalt stages of Rally Islas Canarias, Dariusz Poloński and Andrea Nucita now face Rally Liepāja’s high-speed gravel roads – and local hero Reinis Nitišs in their battle for Abarth Rally Cup glory.

Nitišs, an FIA World Rallycross Championship event winner and one of Latvia’s biggest sporting stars, is joining the Abarth Rally Cup ranks as a wildcard entrant.



Although he has knowledge of the Rally Liepāja route, including the new stages in the Talsi region, he’s still getting to grips with his Pirelli-equipped Abarth 124 rally having only sampled the car in recent testing.



Of the Abarth Rally Cup drivers in action in Latvia, Poloński is best-placed in the standings with 15 points, three more than Nucita who is on 12 points.



Abarth Rally Cup competitors chase an extremely attractive prize fund on each round with the winner earning €12,000, second place receiving €10,000, third position earning €8,000 and fourth being handed €4,000 plus four Pirelli tyres.

