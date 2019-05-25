Dariusz Poloński took the lead of the Abarth Rally Cup away from Andrea Nucita on Saturday’s final stage on Rally Liepāja, as home hero Reinis Nitišs hit trouble.

Nucita made the early ground in the category for identical Abarth 124 rally machines equipped with Pirelli tyres, going fastest on the opening two stages.



Despite an issue slowing him down on SS3, the Italian went into remote service with a lead of 14.6 seconds over Poloński, and increased that to 23.9s in SS4. However, he then lost 42.4s relative to his rival in SS5, complaining of a braking problem and hitting a chicane.



It means Poloński holds a lead of 18.5s over Nucita heading into the final day.



Latvia’s FIA World Rallycross Championship star Nitišs is making his Abarth Rally Cup debut and enjoyed a good fight with Poloński during the opening loop, ending it just 4.9s behind.



An ECU failure forced Nitišs to stop in SS4, but he will rejoin on Sunday.

The post Polonski on pole in ERC Abarth Rally Cup fight appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.