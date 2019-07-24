Polonski praises Nucita after first ERC Abarth Rally Cup win

Dariusz Poloński has praised his Abarth Rally Cup rival Andrea Nucita following his maiden victory in the one-make category and the FIA European Rally Championship’s ERC2 division.

Poloński inherited Nucita’s comfortable lead when the Italian’s Abarth 124 rally developed a technical issue nearing the end of Rally di Roma Capitale’s opening leg, having overcome problems of his own during the day.



But after a trouble-free Sunday, the Pole was able to secure a double category win ahead of Zelindo Melegari and Nucita.



“I am happy, it’s always good to win but I know the guy who was the fastest should win,” said the Racingtechnology-run Poloński. “Andrea did a great job for all Abarth. He was pushing so hard, half of the R5 cars were behind him. He’s a great guy.”



Of his own performance, Poloński was naturally pleased. “It was a very tough rally. We had problems [on day one] but after the problems of the other guys our lead was quite safe, we safely managed and we did some progress so we are also happy about our times.”

