Polonski returns, Mabellini leads ERC Abarth Rally Cup

FIA European Rally Championship newcomer Andrea Mabellini holds a comfortable advantage in the Abarth Rally Cup on Rally di Roma Capitale.

With eight stages run, the Italian youngster was 3m44s in front of Roberto Gobbin with Dariusz Poloński in third after his return to action following his retirement on leg one due to a turbo failure.



Gobbin should have been closer to Mabellini in the standings but was penalised for his car’s late arrival in overnight parc fermé.

